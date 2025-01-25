Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 14.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kyndryl by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kyndryl by 204.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 191,969 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.