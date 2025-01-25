Leibman Financial Services Inc. Invests $2.56 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 61,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 30,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $2,799,000. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $234.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.63 and its 200 day moving average is $197.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $236.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.