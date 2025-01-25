Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 4,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $132.40 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $128.41 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.96.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $181.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

