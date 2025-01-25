Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $141.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

