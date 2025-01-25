Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

