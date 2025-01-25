LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Position Boosted by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,659.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 232,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 219,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SCD opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 7.67%.

(Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.