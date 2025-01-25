Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,077,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,506,000 after acquiring an additional 82,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,005,000 after purchasing an additional 53,428 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Loews by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,183,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 5.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 820,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,347,000 after buying an additional 45,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $6,237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,089,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,377,539.32. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,437.98. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,679 shares of company stock worth $11,134,916. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Loews Price Performance

L stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $71.45 and a 1 year high of $87.45.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.32%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

