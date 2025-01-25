Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 4,274.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,675,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $630.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

