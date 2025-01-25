Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:CNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.25 and traded as high as $44.25. Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Market Vectors Chinese Renminbi/USD ETN Stock Up 1.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25.
