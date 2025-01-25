MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 1,106 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 247.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 2,590.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vital Energy by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VTLE opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $58.30.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.15. Vital Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $459.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. Mizuho increased their target price on Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

