MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 143 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,296,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,758,000 after buying an additional 2,215,933 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,755,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,813.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 139,184 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,283,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,653,000 after purchasing an additional 110,325 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.55 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

