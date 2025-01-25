MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 171 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 98.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

