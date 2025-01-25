MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 30 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $414.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.95 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.62.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.25.

Zebra Technologies Profile



Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

