MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 564 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.92 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.