MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires New Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305,548 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

