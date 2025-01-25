MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFM. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 828.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $155.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.60 and a 200 day moving average of $118.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $757,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,463,777.60. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $657,462.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,669.44. This trade represents a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,869 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,152. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

