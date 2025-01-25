MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,008,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after buying an additional 107,827 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Matador Resources by 16.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 455,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 65,487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $10,526,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,762.40. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.33 per share, with a total value of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,043.55. This represents a 1.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,285 shares of company stock valued at $232,849. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.