MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 4.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Koa Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 7.7% in the third quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 10.2% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

