MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Boosts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 4.9 %

VRT stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $52.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

