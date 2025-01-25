MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 138 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Revvity were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the third quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revvity by 74.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Revvity by 2,972.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Revvity by 7,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE RVTY opened at $123.27 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.32 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Revvity from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVTY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.