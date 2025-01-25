MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 89 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 139.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. State Street Corp increased its position in AppLovin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,406,000 after purchasing an additional 428,419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2,200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,297,000 after purchasing an additional 500,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 81,331 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APP stock opened at $363.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.41 and a 200 day moving average of $197.62. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $417.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.29.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 59,876 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.14, for a total transaction of $17,132,918.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,017,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,115,402.32. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.16, for a total value of $146,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,032,757.84. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 888,867 shares of company stock worth $284,773,062. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APP. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $315.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.41.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

