MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys New Shares in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 177,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $31.77.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.8983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd.

(Free Report)

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.