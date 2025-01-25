MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 117.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. This trade represents a 14.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,167. The trade was a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.63. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.