MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 44.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $78.39.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

