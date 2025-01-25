MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in BCE were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,873,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,421,000 after buying an additional 864,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BCE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,068,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BCE by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,657,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,282,000 after purchasing an additional 738,656 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 185,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $41.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,028.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

