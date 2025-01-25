MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,401.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Organon & Co. stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $23.10.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 22.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
