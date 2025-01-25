MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the airline’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,975 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,028.57%.

In other news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $132,405.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,534.40. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,912,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,192,261.40. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

