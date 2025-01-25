MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUV. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the airline’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,975 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LUV opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,028.57%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $132,405.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,534.40. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,912,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,192,261.40. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

