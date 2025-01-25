MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $28,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 996.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

MDYV opened at $83.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

