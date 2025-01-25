MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $30,000 Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 29.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 19.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNR opened at $256.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $205.62 and a one year high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 42.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down previously from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

