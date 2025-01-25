MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $36,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Amcor were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. M&G PLC increased its stake in Amcor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 49,940,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,190,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,348,000 after buying an additional 1,960,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,317,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,144,000 after buying an additional 697,320 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 275.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,613,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 31.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

