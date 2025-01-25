MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $40,000 Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 125.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 41,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 231,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,052,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMB opened at $90.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.08. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.