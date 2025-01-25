MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $42,000 Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 957.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGI opened at $93.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIGI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

