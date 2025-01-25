MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.63%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

