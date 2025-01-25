MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $49,000 Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL opened at $276.26 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $168.36 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.63 and its 200 day moving average is $256.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

