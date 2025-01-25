MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $51,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,006,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $604,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,050,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

PPG stock opened at $122.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $145.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average is $124.73.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.11%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

