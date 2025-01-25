MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Masco were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Masco by 6.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.27.

MAS opened at $79.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

