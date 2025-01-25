MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $53,000 Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $5,119,282.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,264.47. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,956 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NVT opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $56.44 and a one year high of $86.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.19. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.37 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

nVent Electric Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

