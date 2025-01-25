MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 115,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

LOGI stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $102.59.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

