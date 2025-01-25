MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $61,000 Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 115.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,427,000 after acquiring an additional 67,537 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $218.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.91. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.22 and a 1-year high of $220.66. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,372,590.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.