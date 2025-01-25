MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Moderna were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 91.1% in the third quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,550,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,885,000 after acquiring an additional 167,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 148.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 69,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

