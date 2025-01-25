MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 3,389.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 816,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 120,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.78 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Karen S. Thomas sold 6,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $102,905.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $397,443.30. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

