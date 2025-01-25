MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Down 1.2 %

HUBS opened at $728.24 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $762.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,697.07, a P/E/G ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $54,900,427. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.