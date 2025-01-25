MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

