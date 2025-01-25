MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 64.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $265,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,348.92. This represents a 10.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $628,370. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $35.81 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.