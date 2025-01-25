MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Invests $32,000 in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 84,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

