MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Makes New Investment in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 373,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS KNG opened at $50.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.66.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

