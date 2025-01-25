MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.