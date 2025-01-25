MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,679 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,300,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,094,000 after purchasing an additional 461,035 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,491,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,020,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,893,000 after buying an additional 512,054 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

