MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

