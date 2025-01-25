MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 244,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 51,196 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,712,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,503,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,491,000 after acquiring an additional 621,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 161,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,336,000 after purchasing an additional 76,475 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

EPRT stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

